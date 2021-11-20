Yap mum for now on national political alliance

Governor Art Yap is set to announce updates on his national political affiliation after a consultation with the supposed ruling party Partido Demokratiko Pilipino – Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban) which was seemingly abandoned by its chairman President Rodrigo Duterte and presidential bet Sen. Bong Go.

According to Yap, the PDP-Laban wing led by Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi will meet on November 24.

The consultation will be led by President Duterte and will be attended by governors under PDP-Laban.

“Right now, there is a November 24 consultation with the President with the governors, so ako magpaabot na ra ko sa meeting,” Yap said on Friday during the Capitol’s weekly online press briefing when asked if he will also follow Duterte and Go in joining the Pederalismo ng Dugong Dakilang Samahan (PDDS).

Yap is a known stalwart of the PDP-Laban and close ally of Go.

Duterte and Go apparently bolted PDP-Laban and filed their candidacy for senator and president, respectively, under PDDS supposedly to avoid legal complications.

PDDS is founded by Greco Belgica, chairman of the Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission.

Acting presidential spokesperson Karlo Nograles has also explained that PDP-Laban and PDDS are allies.

“May alliance po ang dalawang partidong ‘yan,” he said in a press briefing in Malacañang.

“At ‘yung pag-file po nila Senator Bong Go at Pangulong Duterte under PDDS ay para umiwas sa any legal complications that may or may not arise dahil po may ongoing na legal issue ngayon ang PDP-Laban sa Comelec para hindi na magkaroon ng mga any legal complications after itong nangyaring substitution,” he added.

Nograles was referring to the infighting within the ruling party that led to its division into two factions, one led by Cusi and the other under Senator Aquilino Pimentel which is backing the presidential bid of Senator Manny Pacquiao.

Meanwhile, Duterte’s alliances continued to crumble with vice presidential aspirant and presidential daughter Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio declared as the running mate of former senator Bongbong Marcos.

Marcos who was also once perceived an ally of Duterte is now an opponent of Go in the presidential race.

Earlier, Duterte-Carpio said that her party, Lakas-Christian Muslim Democrats (Lakas-CMD), sought PDP-Laban’s support for her and Marcos but the ruling party rejected it.

Lakas-CMD and Marcos’ Partido Federal ng Pilipinas (PFP) have agreed to push a unified ticket endorsing the Marcos-Duterte-Carpio tandem.