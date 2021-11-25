Bohol prepares for massive 3-day National Vaccination Days

The local government units (LGU) and various agencies in Bohol have started preparations to take part in President Rodrigo Duterte’s ambitious three-day inoculation drive which aims to vaccinate 15 million individuals against COVID-19.

“Ato na ning gipahibaw og nangandam na ang atong tanang lungsod, atong syudad sa Tagbilaran, atong mga mayor nga mas labaw pa gyud sa atong naandan na pagpamakuna matag adlaw,” said Bohol Inter-Agency Task Force (BIATF) spokesperson Dr. Yul Lopez during his weekly online press briefing on Wednesday.

Duterte has declared Nov. 29, Nov. 30, and Dec. 1 as national COVID-19 vaccination days to coincide with Bonifacio Day.

Both private sector and government workers who will participate in the vaccination drive shall not be considered absent from their work, as long as they present their proof of vaccination to their employers, as stated in Proclamation No. 1253.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Lopez, government office have been mobilized to prepare vaccination sites while they have also tapped various organizations to assist in the massive rollout of COVID-19 vaccines across Tagbilaran City and Bohol’s 47 towns.

“Atong gipalihok ang tanang ahensya sa gobyerno, nanawagan kita sa mga volunteers, nagpartner kita sa mga civic, private organizations, whole of nation approach ang atong pagpadaghan sa pagbakuna,” he said.

Lopez added that various government units and personnel including barangay officials and the police have been directed to urge residents in joining the vaccination campaign.

He also called on the general public to join the campaign or help invite those unvaccinated to take part in the initiative.

“This is a whole of society approach, palihog akong giawhag ang tanan og cooperation sa pagtabang kanamo sa pag imbitar sa mga tawo na mo salmot sa national vaccination days,” said Lopez.

“We have the usual vaccination days but to emphasize the importance and urgency na mabakunahan ang labing daghan atong gi setup kini pinaagi sa national IATF,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Public hospitals including all of the province’s 10 district hospitals spread across the island will be utilized as vaccination sites while private hospitals were also urged to conduct their own inoculation operations.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the provincial government will also deploy five mobile vaccination teams to areas that have noted low vaccination ates.

“Ang mga teams e-deploy for the entire three days sa mga lungsod na medyo ubos ang performance, tabangan nato ang ilang Rural Health Unit,” he said.

Vaccination sites will be opened at the Bohol Wisdom School, Masonic Lodge and various other sites in Tagbilaran City.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jails across Bohol will also hold vaccinations for detainees or persons deprived of liberty.