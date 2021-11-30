Aumentados meet with Sara, BBM

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

No less than presidential daughter, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte, and presidential aspirant, former senator Bongbong Marcos, met Second District Rep. Erico Aristotle (Aris) Aumentado and wife, Vanessa, at a political gathering in Cebu.

In two nights, the Aumentados met separately with Marcos and Duterte where only selected officials were invited and only the Aumentados were invited from Bohol.

The separate meetings fortified Marcos’ and Duterte’s commitment to the Aumentados.

Despite efforts from the opposing camp to jump to the BBM-Sara group through former President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo, Duterte was adamant that she will support only the Aumentado group.

In the Cebu meetings, Marcos assured the Aumentados of his full support, while Duterte reaffirmed her friendship with the Aumentado family.

Duterte even recalled her breakfast at Aumentado’s residence during the fiesta which renewed her friendship with the Aumentados, an old name in Bohol.

Aris, who is in his last term as congressman of the second district, is gunning for governorship, following the footsteps of his late father, former governor Erico Aumentado- -dubbed as the development architect of Bohol. 

His wife, Vanessa, is running for a congressional seat in the second district.

Former Cabinet secretary and now Presidential Advisor Leoncio Evasco Jr., a trusted political strategist of the Dutertes, has also categorically pronounced earlier his strong support for Aumentado’s camp.  (Diosdado N. Santos)

