Ceres to launch 2 new routes connecting Tagbilaran to Ubay, Talibon

Southern Star Bus Transit Inc (SSBTI) will launch on Friday two new routes connecting Tagbilaran City to Talibon and Ubay, an official of the bus firm said.

According to SSBTI administration manager Marifel Lagare, they will deploy four non-air-conditioned buses to service the routes.

The Tagbilaran-Talibon route will pass through Corella, Balilihan, Batuan and Carmen, said Lagare.

The Talibon-bound buses will depart from the Dao Integrated Bus Terminal (IBT) in Tagbilaran City at 6 a.m., 9 a.m. and 4:15 p.m.

From Talibon, buses will travel to the city at 4:45 a.m., 10:30 a.m. and 2 p.m.  

According to Lagare, the Tagbilaran-Ubay route will cut through Corella, Balilihan, Batuan, Carmen, Sierra Bullones, Pilar and Alicia.

The buses will depart from the IBT at 7 a.m., 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Buses from Ubay will leave at 5:15 a.m., 11:30 a.m., and 3 p.m.

Lagare added that they decided to launch the new routes after noting a growing demand for public transportation in the previously underserviced areas.

“Mao gyud niy gipangusgan pud karon sa atong operations manager ug branch manager na matagaan na gyud og sakyanan ng dapita kay daghan ang riding public tapos wala kaayoy moagi,” she said.

As of Thursday, the SSBTI has 117 operational buses across the province. (R. Tutas)

