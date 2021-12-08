Tagbilaran among 25 chosen to be next ‘digital cities’ by 2025

NOTE: THIS PRESS RELEASE WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

The Department of Information and Technology (DICT) handpicked 25 locations from all over the Philippines to transform these cities into bustling IT-BPM (Information Technology and Business Process Management) destination hubs.

Tagbilaran City made it to the list, along with Balanga, Batangas, Cabanatuan, Dagupan, General Santos, Iligan, Iriga, Laguna, Laoaog, Legaspi, Malolos, Metro Cavite, Metro Rizal, Olongapo, Puerto Princesa, San Fernando La Union, San Fernando Pampanga, San Jose Del Monte, Tacloban, Tarlac, Tuguegarao, Urdaneta, and Zamboanga City.

Dubbed as the Digital Cities 2025, the program aims to strengthen the industry-readiness of new centers by creating and developing ICT hubs (information and communication technology) in identified locations. The program is being implemented by the Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) in cooperation with the Information Technology and Business Process Association of the Philippines (IBPAP) and Leechiu Property Consultants (LPC).

ADVERTISEMENT

To quote the statement of DICT Secretary Gregorio Honasan II, “Your DICT is cooperating with industry experts to strengthen the 25 Digital Cities and promote dynamism in the local economic environment. The plan is for industry experts to be ambassadors through various interventions to help reinforce the role of the IT-BPM industry in economic growth,” Secretary Honasan said in an interview.

The Department will provide the 25 Digital Cities for 2025 with the necessary support in four (4) key areas: institutional development, talent attraction and development, infrastructure development, and marketing and promotion. These interventions are geared to help these localities achieve their full potential in view of the government’s pursuit for countryside development and inclusive growth.

On November 25, Committee Chair for Information and Technology Atty. Nerio “Butchie” Zamora II convened the Tagbilaran ICT Council to prepare and complete its strategic roadmap. DICT Focal Person and Information Officer I Joshua Eleazar Domen led the one-day workshop. City Mayor John Geesnell “Baba” Yap thanked the ICT council for its active participation in laying the groundwork, “The IT industry has been the lifesaver in the city during the pandemic. Amidst the health crisis, the BPOs provided local revenues and employment. Thus, your work today will be beneficial to the future generations to come,” Mayor Yap said.