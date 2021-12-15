DA Sec. Dar cancels Bohol trip due to looming storm

DA Sec. Dar cancels Bohol trip due to looming storm

Department of Agriculture Secretary William Dar has cancelled his trip to Bohol due to the looming storm which has been projected to hit the province on Thursday.

According to Assistant Provincial Agriculturist Larry Pamugas, Dar’s office informed them of the cancellation through an online meeting.

“Cancelled na, gahapon pa sila nag konsimisyon kay kanang bagyo lagi, gi confirm na nila sa Zoom meeting pag Monday,” Pamugas said.

Dar was supposed to arrive in Bohol on Thursday primarily to sign a memorandum of agreement for the Province-led Agriculture and Fisheries Extension Systems (PAFES), said Pamugas.

The official, who was supposed to stay in Bohol for three days, was also scheduled to lead the launching of the Rice Farmers Financial Assistance (RFFA) program in Pilar town in which hundreds of farmers will receive P5,000 each as subsidy through the Competitiveness Enhancement Fund (RCEF).

According to Pamugas, Dar’s office has not set a new date for his visit to the province.

“Basin Enero nana kay Christmas break na man. Posibli next year na na, basin sa Ube Festival siya atong keynote speaker na pud pohon,” said Pamugas.

Early on Wednesday, Bohol was placed under Storm Signal No. 1 by state weather bureau PAGASA due to Severe Tropical Storm Odette which has been projected to directly hit the province.

The province was expected to be placed under Storm Signal No. 2 within day based on the latest bulletin issued by PAGASA at 5 a.m. (A. Doydora)

