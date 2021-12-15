Signal No. 1 raised over Bohol as ‘Odette’ nears

State weather authorities have placed Bohol under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) No. 1 due to Severe Tropical Storm “Odette” which is barreling towards Central Visayas.

The storm which was seen to intensify into a typhoon within 12 hours was projected to directly hit the province based on the latest bulletin of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) issued at 5 a.m. Wednesday.

According to PAGASA, the center of Odette was spotted 735 kilometers (km) east of Hinatuan, Surigao del Sur as of 4 a.m.

It was moving northwestward at 25 km/h.

The storm was packing maximum sustained winds of 110 km/h near the center, gustiness of up to 135 km/h, and central pressure of 980 hPa (hectopascal).

Starting early Thursday until Friday, Bohol will be experiencing heavy to intense and “, at times,” torrential rains.

According to PAGASA, the cyclone was expected to intensify into a typhoon in the next 12 hours.

Some placed areas under Signal No.1 will likely be placed under Signal No. 2 within the day.

The storm signal could be raised to as high as Signal No. 3 in affected areas as Odette barrels through the country.

“The highest level of wind signal that may be hoisted during the passage of “ODETTE” is TCWS #3 due to possible destructive typhoon-force winds in localities near or along the path of this tropical cyclone,” PAGASA said.