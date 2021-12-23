Panic buying, hoarding will cause supply shortage, DTI exec

A Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) official has warned Bohol residents that continued panic buying of basic commodities could lead to shortage of supplies.

DTI Assistant Secretary for regional operations Aster Caberte, amid the reported hoarding of basic commodities in the typhoon-stricken province, assured that there is still sufficient supply of essential goods in the province.

“Hopefully let us all be responsible to put in our minds na duna tay enough supply sa basic needs nato na makalabang g’yud ta aning crisis na atong gi atubang karon,” said Caberte.

She added that there is no need to purchase items in bulk or buy more than what is needed.

“Pagkakaron, wala pa gyud tay problema og supply pero og magpadayon ni atong behavior na mo palit ta labaw sa atong gikinahanglan mahurot gyud na atong supply,” said Caberte in a radio interview on Thursday.

The official also noted that the DTI has been in constant communication with suppliers in Manila and Cebu to appeal for hastened delivery of basic goods to Bohol and other province’s which continued to reel from the devastation left by the storm.

“Kami sa DTI naninkamot gyud pag-contact sa mga suppliers sa Manila ug Cebu nga mapaspas ang ilang pag replenish sa ilang inventory diri sa atong probinsya ug sa ubang probinsya,” she added.

Meanwhile, the provincial government on Thursday issued an advisory reminding businesses that a price freeze is in effect in accordance with the declaration to place the province under a state of calamity.

“In view of the declaration of a state of calamity in the Province of Bohol per Executive Order No. 65 dated December 17, 2021 and Provincial Resolution No. 2021-1143 dated December 20, 2021 and pursuant to Section 6 of the Price Act of the Philippines (RA 7581) as amended, all concerned are hereby informed that the price of basic necessities are automatically frozen at their prevailing prices,” said Provincial Legal Officer lawyer Julius Delgado.

Delgado warned that violators of the price freeze may be imprisoned for a period of one year to ten years or slapped with a fine of P5,000 to P10,000, depending on the court’s decision. (rt)