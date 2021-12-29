PPA to convert Maribojoc port into docking area for dangerous cargoes

The Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) is set to temporarily convert the Port of Maribojoc into the exclusive docking area for vessels carrying dangerous cargoes such as oil tankers amid expected bulk deliveries of petroleum products and relief goods to the province.

PPA Bohol manager James Gantalao Gantalao said commercial vessels and oil tankers are not allowed to dock simultaneously for safety reasons, adding that delivery of relief goods could be hampered if oil tankers are also docked in ports catering to commercial vessels.

According to Gantalao, the Maribojoc port’s conversion will be implemented after clearing operations at the storm-hit port will be completed within the week.

“Exclusive gyud na sa dangerous cargoes kay dili na puydi sagulan og lain kargamento kay ang barko pud usa-usa lang, di puydi magdungan,” said Gantalao.

Gantalao explained that Bohol will start to receive fuel through oil tankers, which is unusual for the province, to augment the province’s supply in the aftermath of Typhoon Odette.

He said that prior to the storm, Bohol was getting supply through fuel trucks transported through cargo vessels.

“Naka tanker na truck na daan sauna, mao nay mode of fuel transport sa Bohol. Kaning karong na nagsige og request, mga dagko ni na [vessel], pareha ni sa Shell na barge na tanker. Wala tay intended na port para ana,” said Gantalao.

The PPA has identified waters off Maribojoc town as the only area deep enough to accommodate large cargo vessels.

“Way lain option—ang Albur mabaw, ang Maribojoc mabaw, Candijay mabaw, Guindulman mabaw, mao [Maribojoc] ra nay port na magamit nato,” he added.

Meanwhile, private companies who have shipments that will pass through the port and the local government unit of Maribojoc have pledge to assist in the clearing of the access road which leads to the port.

According to Gantalao, they received notifications from oil companies including Filoil, SEAOIL and Chevron informing the PPA of their arriving shipments. (A. Doydora)