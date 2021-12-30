Typhoon damage to Bohol agriculture pegged at P3.1 billion, so far

The fury of Typhoon Odette has laid waste to Bohol’s agricultural lands with industry damages reaching an initial estimate of P3.1 billion, an official said.

According to assistant provincial agriculturist Larry Pamugas, the partial damage estimate which covered all agricultural produce, coconut farms, fisheries and equipment was still expected to rise as reports from various towns were still incomplete.

In a press conference on Thursday, Pamugas said the typhoon, which swept through Bohol on December 16, wiped out P2.7 billion worth of agricultural produce across the province’s 47 towns.

The storm also ravaged fisheries leaving P357 million worth of damages based on reports from 34 out of 47 towns.

The livestock industry incurred P60 million in damages as reported by 37 towns.

Meanwhile, agriculture infrastructure damages were estimated at P35 million based on reports from 15 towns.

“Agri-infra mao niy mga facilities nato sa agriculture, mga farm machineries, mga tractors na tua sa field,” said Pamugas.

