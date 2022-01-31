Small-scale fishermen in Bohol to get initial P4 million from BFAR

Photo: via Lanie Pingkian

The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) VII has allocated at least P4 million as initial financial assistance to small-scale fishermen in Bohol whose livelihood were affected by Typhoon “Odette.”

According to BFAR 7 director Alan Poquita, the allocation is part of the P17.5 million set aside by the agency for the entire region.

He said that the BFAR is expected to be allocated for Bohol, which has incurred almost P1 billion in damages to its fisheries due to the typhoon.

“Dako kaayo ang damage ang Bohol, mga almost P1 billion. Sa mga fisherfolk pa na, ang sa government facilities dako-dako pud og damage,” said Poquita.

Based on data from the BFAR, the storm also left around P362 million worth of damages to government fisheries and other related facilities.

Poquita noted that the government will be prioritizing small-scale fisherfolks in their post-typhoon relief efforts. (AD)