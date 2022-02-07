Raps filed vs. Clarin mayor for allegedly securing P5-million fund sans SB approval

For allegedly securing P5-M Funds from the LGSF (Local Government Support Fund) from the national government without authorization by the Sangguniang Panglungsod, Clarin Mayor Eugeniano Ibarra was charged at the Office of the Deputy Ombudsman for the Visayas (Cebu City) Hon. Paul Elmer M. Clemente, according to Clarin town Vice Mayor Allen Ray Piezas.

SB members, aside from Piezas (presiding officer), Carlo Ombajin, Ligaya Carcallas, Nelson Bonajos, Joan Caliao and Johema Marie Aparicio charged Mayor Ibarra criminally for Perjury for violation of section 3 of the Revised Penal Code under Article 183 and as Administrative Case for Dishonesty, Grave Misconduct and Conduct Prejudicial o the Best Interest of the service in a Joint-Affidavit Complaint.

According to Vice Mayor Pieza -Ibarra executed a Falsified Sworn Statement stating that ” there is a Sangguniang Resolution endorsing the programs and projects the funds are requested for ” and that they are “part of duly approved Local Development Investment Program” of the local government of Clarin to the DBM(Department of Budget and Management).

“No such resolution exists and neither is it part of the Local Development Investment Program 2020-2022 and Annual Investment Program (AIP)”, VM Piezas averred. The mayor reportedly issued a sworn statement to the DBM of the existence of such an SB Resolution without submitting any copy thereof.

Ibarra purportedly told the national officials that such funds will be used for the purchase of a mini-dump truck and a multi-purpose vehicle totaling P 5-Million, saying such had the imprimatur of the local municipal development council.

The P5-M is reportedly already in the treasury of Clarin although the Bids and Awards Committee did not proceed with the bidding in the absence of an authorization through an SB Resolution.

The complainants also prayed for the mayor’s “preventive suspension pending investigation” and that he “be dismissed from the service ” if found guilty. Piezas said they decided to file the complainant after various other violations in the past of Mayor Ibarra where he dealt with SAP funds, the night market project and Alignment of unds without consultation, much less approval from SB .

On the other hand, Mayor Ibarra told the Chronicle that he has still to receive a copy of the complaint and that he will air his side once he gets hold of it. He also declared he also charged some local official in the town with the Ombudsman who seems not to have acted on it yet.