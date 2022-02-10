Evasco lambasts Yap’s ‘crooked’ administration

Former Cabinet Secretary Leoncio Evasco, Jr. on Thursday did not mince words in lambasting Governor Art Yap’s administration for being “crooked.”

Evasco, who is the current Presidential Adviser on Streamlining of Government Processes, said the current provincial administration’s goal has been to make money for themselves.

“Samtang na dili pa mo daog ang atong grupo, magpabilin ang hiwi na pamaagi sa pang-gobyerno diin ang personal na tumong na pagpangwarta maoy maghari diha sa Kapitolyo,” Evasco said during the opening salvo of gubernatorial candidate Rep. Aris Aumentado’s “Team Abante” ahead of the 2022 elections.

Evasco, who is not running for any position in the polls, endorsed Aumentadao and his entire slate.

He believes Aumentado would be able to address the province’s problems amid the pandemic and in the aftermath of Typhoon “Odette” by ensuring that government funds benefit the public and are not misused.

“Ang atong tumong dili sa pagpangwarta, dili sa pagkontrol, pagsuyop sa kwarta kundili atong mapaabot sa atong mga igsuong Bol-anon ang tinuod na panerbisyo, ligdung na panerbisyo kay ang kwarta gamiton na nato sa pagtubag sa panginahanglan sa atong mga igsuon, labina karong mga panahuna sa pandemya ug human sa Bagyong Odette,” said Evasco.,

“Kung magpadayon ang adminstrasyon sa unggoy dinha, luoy kaayo ang Bohol,” he added.

Evasco also lamented that financial and food aid have not been distributed “equitably.”

He said the all persons who needed aid in the wake of the typhoon should have received equal assistance from the government.

“Ang tanan mga taw, amigo nimo o dili amigo, sumusunod nimo o di sumusunod, kana sila nagabayad og buwis,” Evasco said.

Evasco was widely perceived to for governor in the May polls but he begged off after choosing to continue his work as special adviser to President Duterte and helping with campaign of vice-presidential aspirant Sara Duterte.

He has instead endorsed the candidacy of Evasco.

Evasco ran against Yap in the 2019 gubernatorial race but lost by a slim margin amid allegations of electoral fraud and vote buying.

Yap however denied the allegations and fire back claiming that Evasco was the one who had a well-oiled political machinery. (A. Doydora)