Pack of dogs behind fatal attacks on Candijay calves –Prov’l vet

Provincial Veterinarian Bing Lapiz believes that a pack of dogs that have lost their food source in the aftermath of Typhoon “Odette” was behind the series of fatal attacks on calves in Barangay Mahangin, Candijay.

Lapiz said that the stray dogs may have gone hungry after a nearby dumpsite which was their source of food was washed out when the storm hit the province in mid-December.

“Naa diay kunoy dumping site, dili diha na barangay pero duol. Atong theory na kung naay dumping site sauna makaon sila didto, naa silay source of food. Unya pag bagyo na wash out na to, nawa ilang source og pagkaon mao sigurong nagutman ning mga iro,” said Lapiz.

The attacks happened late at night and on separate occasions in a two-week span from late January to February 5.

ADVERTISEMENT

These left one calf injured and four other calves dead with bite marks and chewed-off body parts, alarming and baffling residents in the remote village.

Lapiz added that the calves which were tethered in open areas were an easy prey for the dogs.

“Kanang ilang mga baka, ihukot ra na nila sa bukid, wala gisulod sa ilang mga balay. Mao ng maoy atakehon kay vulnerable man ang nati, kadtong usa one month old pa man gani,” she said.

According to Lapiz, there have been previous incidents in which dog attacks occurred but these were on chickens and goats.

“Daghan man ta og kaso ana sauna sa Panglao. Noted na. Unya karon na nagkadaghan na og taw sa Panglao, wala na kaayo. Pero pila ka years daghan gyud mig makuha sauna na reports sa mga iro na mangaon ug kanding ug manok,” said Lapiz.

The Provincial Veterinary Office is scheduled to visit Mahangin again to conduct anti-rabies vaccinations and to and check for rabid dogs in the village.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, Mahangin Barangay Captain Leonardo Olaso said they have been conducting nighttime patrols.

ADVERTISEMENT

Residents also gathered calves in one area as bait to catch the attackers but so far, there have been no more recorded incidents. (RT)