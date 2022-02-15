More businesses to open in Bohol, rest of CV under lowered alert level

CEBU CITY – The people can expect more business establishments to open and more workers to return to their jobs as Region 7 (Central Visayas), including the entire island of Cebu, is now placed under Alert Level 2 from February 16-28.

Department of Health (DOH)-Central Visayas chief pathologist Dr. Mary Jean Loreche confirmed on Monday that the region, including this city, the cities of Lapu-Lapu and Mandaue, as well as the provinces of Cebu, Bohol, Negros Oriental, and Siquijor, is now on a lowered alert level in the watch against coronavirus disease 2019 (Covid-19).

“More businesses (will) open and the allowed number of persons will be higher, which means livelihood slowly can be restored,” Loreche said in a message sent to the media.

Central Visayas is among the other regions in the country under Alert Level 2.

Under this mid-level alert, intrazonal and interzonal movements are allowed. However, local government units (LGU) are directed to impose reasonable restrictions but should not be stricter than those prescribed under higher alert levels and subject to the oversight, monitoring, and evaluation of their respective regional Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID).

Establishments are also allowed to operate at a maximum of 50 percent capacity for indoor venues for fully vaccinated customers and 70 percent for outdoor venues.

The rule, however, requires that all on-site workers or organizers of activities are fully vaccinated against Covid-19 while the minimum public health standards are strictly maintained.

Loreche said this latest development in the fight against Covid-19 and its variants “really showcased our capabilities to be living with the virus”.

“Let’s make it to Alert Level 1 after this. It’s the coordinated involvement and response of everyone. And, this after (Typhoon) Odette and the Omicron surge, One Cebu can now move onwards to preparing for endemic (status), rebuilding and reintegration. Congratulations to all,” she said.

Central Visayas, as of Sunday, has recorded a total of 9,895 active Covid-19 cases. On the first day of this month, the region’s cases were pegged at 16,844.

Since March 2020, the region has recorded 179,029 total cases, 162,347 total recoveries, and 6,787 deaths. (PNA)