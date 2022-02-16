27 Bohol towns tagged as potential election hotspots

Topic |  
12 hours ago
12 hours ago

27 Bohol towns tagged as potential election hotspots

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

The Bohol Provincial Police Office (BPPO) pinpointed 27 towns in Bohol as potential hotspots in the elections on May 9.

BPPO spokesperson Zen Cheung said two towns in the province were placed under the red category, indicating that these are areas of grave concern, while 19 and six were classified under the orange and yellow categories, respectively.

Cheung however did not identify the towns pending verification from the Commission on Elections.

“Data pa ni sa PNP na potential [hotsports], e-validate pa man ni sa Coemelec,” said Cheung.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

Cheung explained that localities are classified as yellow, orange, red or green which means that an area is considered “peaceful.”

The color-coded classification was first observed by the Comelec in the 2019 elections.

According to the Comelec, areas classified under yellow had violent incidents in previous elections; under orange, with armed and rebel groups; and those with both concerns are red or “critical areas.”

Meanwhile, both the BPPO and the Philippine Army (PA) have both deployed state forces to help maintain peace and order in the province during the election and days leading to it.

Lieutenant Giovani Payomo, civil military operations officer of the PA’s 47th Infantry Battalion (IB), said they have been on heightened alert against activities of the New People’s Army and other armed groups.

He said that so far, they have not detected movements of armed groups out to carry out election-related violence.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

The 47th IB has also been assisting in the implementation of Comelec gun ban checkpoints across the province.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

“Continuous ang coordination nato with the Comelec sa kada lungsod, hasta pud sa PNP. Naa pud tay personnel sa mga checkpoints,” he said. (R. Tuitas with AD)

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Aris says Yap’s camp deceiving self with troll votes; worried of cheating in actual polls

Rep. Aris Aumentado remained unbothered by the alleged troll-farm generated votes that catapulted Governor Art Yap to victory in the…

Evasco lambasts Yap’s ‘crooked’ administration

Former Cabinet Secretary Leoncio Evasco, Jr. on Thursday did not mince words in lambasting Governor Art Yap’s administration for being…

Raps filed vs. Clarin mayor for allegedly securing P5-million fund sans SB approval

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. For allegedly securing P5-M Funds from the…

Badly hit Loboc has not received relief goods from provincial government, says mayor

Mayor Leon Calipusan of the riverside town of Loboc, one of the worst hit localities by Typhoon Odette, said the…

Baba, Sumaylo react to Go’s withdrawal from presidential race

Tagbilaran City Mayor Baba Yap and Dauis Mayor Miriam Sumaylo both expressed continued support for Senator Bong Go after he…

LMP-Bohol not endorsing any presidential bet

Bohol’s league of municipal mayors will not be endorsing any presidential candidate as a group, an official said Thursday after…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply