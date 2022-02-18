Candijay councilor named ex-officio member of national young legislators’ group

A councilor from Candijay town has been appointed as an ex-officio member of the National Movement of Young Legislators’ (NMYL) national board.

Candijay Councilor Arnielito Olandria was designated the post through the approval of NMYL national president Councilor Julie Baronda of Iloilo City and national chairman Vice Governor Jolo Revilla of Cavite.

Olandria’s appointment was announced by NMYL executive director Fritzie Aguado during the group’s provincial assembly at the Henann Resort in Panglao town on Wednesday.

Olandria is the current vice president of the Bohol and Central Visayas chapters of NMYL, a group of elected local-level legislators aged 40 and below nationwide.

The 40-year-old town legislator said he was honored that a Bohol legislator was entrusted with a national-level post in the group.

“Nalipay ta na naay taga Bohol na nakita nila nga gisaligan sa NMYL,” said Olandria.

He attributed his appointment to his efforts to help revive the group’s presence in Bohol in the previous years.

“Mura ba’g nakasalig na sila kay last term na NMYL mura’g kita gyuy naningkamot, kauban ni Cong. Alexie [Tutor] na kaniadto Provincial Board member ug president sa NYML, na mura’g mabanhaw ang NMYL sa Bohol,” said Olandria.

He added that NMYL Bohol was also a national awardee and recognized for its outreach and sports programs.

“Basin nakita nila na ni-apil ta, not only in Bohol, sa Region VII pud nakaila ang mga kadagkuan sa NYML, basin nisalig sila na ‘active ni, ug naningkamot’ na makahibaw ang mga taw na naa diay organization sa 40 years old and below na mga public servants,” Olandria said.

Meanwhile, the local government unit of Candijay led by Mayor Christopher Tutor congratulated Olandria for his appointment.

NMYL is a national group of young legislators who hold post as councilor, Provincial Board member, vice mayor and vice governor. (R. Tutas)