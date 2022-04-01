Art Yap Organization leader shifts support to Aris

One of the pillars of an organization backing Governor Art Yap has announced his support for the gubernatorial bid of second district Rep. Aris Aumentado.  

Boy Quirog, who helped organize the Art Yap Organization or AYO, said he has convinced 20 out of the 30 municipal leaders under the group to shift their support to Aumentado.

Quirog, in a radio interview on Wednesday, said he has also recruited around 9,700 barangay leaders and coordinators to be part of the ARKA or Aris Para sa Kausaban movement.

“Klaro man g’yud wa makahibaw silang Yap ani, naglihok g’yud ko og sikreto so after six months nagsugod na mi og barangay leaders, barangay coordinators’ orientation,” said Quirog.

Quirog had been supporting Rep. Edgar Chatto and Vice Governor Rene Relampagos, the two other leaders beside Yap in the political triumvirate known as the Padayon Bol-anon coalition, for 15 years.

He cited the need for “clean governance” as reason behind his shift in allegiance.  

“Kinahanglan mo barog na ta. This is a defining moment for our province. Kausa ra siguro mahitabo na ingon ani ang hagit sa katawhang Bol-anon. Wake up, Bohol,” said Quirog.

Quirog also expressed dismay over the alleged inclusion of Yap’s political leaders in the provincial government’s payroll.

He said that municipal leaders under AYO had been receiving “P10,000 to P12,000” from the provincial government.

“Ang tanan lideres sa AYO province-wide sweldado sa provincial government, for the first time na garapalan na pamaagi sa sistema sa politaka sa Bohol na wa ni mahitabo sukad sa kasaysayan,” he added.

Quirog noted that the leaders still decided to leave AYO in favor of ARKA even if they were only offered a P-5,000 “mobilization fund.”

“Pila ra man atong gi hatag na allowance sa ilaha. Kung imong tan-awon matinga jud ka na kadtong ga sweldo og P10,000 modawat og P5,000. Sa ato pa, there is something wrong with this provincial administration,” he said. (A. Doydora)

