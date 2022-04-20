Mobile DFA processes passport application of 2,000 Tagbilaran residents

NOTE: THIS PRESS RELEASE WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

After the registration in the mobile passport service in February 2022, the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) National Office set up an office in the City Hall Atrium to process more than 2,000 applications. Tagbilaran Public Employment Services Officer (PESO) Marck Cipriane Borja said 16 staff from the DFA Mobile Passporting Team from Manila manned the step-by-step processing of the passports from verification of registrants, presentation and submission of documents, courier payment, data encoding, and photo capturing. Although the pandemic halted the mobile passport services of the City Government in the past two years, the City Government revived its commitment to bring the service closer to the Tagbilaranons.

City Mayor John Geesnell “BABA” Yap personally thanked Assistant Secretary of the Department of Foreign Affairs, Frank Cimafranca, who is also a proud Boholano, for bringing the ease and convenience of the mobile passport service, “The pandemic has gravely affected our mobility. This passport service is crucial. Aside from being safe, our constituents will be able to save money needed for travel, transportation, and meals. Also, this service is convenient and is beneficial to our OFWs who are renewing their passport or to those who are applying for jobs abroad and for professionals who do not have the time to go to Cebu or Manila. In other words, we have brought quality service with greater ease and convenience to our people,” Mayor Yap said.