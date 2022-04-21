Pacquiao to barnstorm through Bohol

Aspiring president Senator Manny Pacquiao is scheduled to barnstorm Bohol on Thursday visiting multiple towns in the province which helped catapult him to victory in the 2016 senatorial race.

PDP-Laban provincial chairman Dr. Doloreich Dumaluan said the former boxer will arrive at the Bohol Panglao International Airport in Panglao at 11 a.m.

Pacquaio will be in Bohol for two days and will be staying overnight at the Henann Resort in Panglao.

Unlike those of his opponents who held large rallies in the province, Pacquiao’s visit will not have much fanfare.

According to Dumaluan, Pacquiao will hold dialogues with residents in Inabanga and Tubigon and visit markets in Tagbilaran City but will not hold a grand rally.

“Mga one hour mi sa Tubigon makighinabi sa mga taw pero awhagon nato tong mga silingan na taga Clarin, Calape ug Loon na tua didto si Manny for a short talk lang,” said Dumaluan.

“Short stops lang ta sa mga lungsod, mo hapit lang kadali, wave. Didto ni sa Loon, Maribojoc and Cortes,” he added.

According to Dumaluan, Pacquiao is scheduled to meet local leaders of PROMDI and PDP-Laban at a restaurant in Tagbilaran City.

He will also meet pastors at Dumaluan’s beach resort in Panglao.

On his second day, Pacquaio will visit stations DYRD and DYTR for brief interviews.

Dumuluan said they initially wanted Pacquiao to visit more towns but there is not enough time as he is scheduled to fly out of Bohol at 4 p.m.

“He cannot go anymore sa ubang lungsod, apiki ang oras. As much as we want na maabot unta niya ang Ubay ug Jagna, Candijay, Talibon ug sentro sa Bohol pero kuwang gyud mi sa oras,” Dumaluan said.

In 2016, Pacquiao ranked fifth in Bohol in the senatorial race.

He garnered 228,125 votes in the province, which is now the 20th most vote rich province in the country. (AD)