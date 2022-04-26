Aris: baseless accusations sign of desperation from Yap’s camp

Gubernatorial candidate Rep. Aris Aumentado said the camp of Governor Art Yap is “getting desperate” as he slammed the incumbent’s group for engaging in negative campaigning and hurling accusations which, he said, had no basis.

Aumentado said that while his team has been raising “legitimate” issues such as the multiple graft and corruption cases being faced by Yap before the Office of the Ombudsman and the Sandiganbayan, his opponent has been peddling disinformation.

“Dako kaayo og kalahian tungod kay kanang among gi-estorya kabahin niya pulos mana legit. In fact, naay siyay suspension tungod sa corruption. Ngano masuko man siya na siya ra may nagbuhat. Mao nay giingon na buhat ang pasultion. Iya manang binuhatan,” said Aumentado.

Aumentado noted however that he was not surprised with the surfacing of the alleged false information, saying that Yap’s camp is getting rattled as the mettle of the governor’s machinery is being tested by a formidable opponent.

“Bunga rana sa ilang pagkadesperado,” Aumentado said. “Di nako ikatinga na ilaha gyud kong gub-on kay mura’g karon pa sila nakakita og naay lig-on na kontra ug di na pud malalis na ang mga Bol-anon karon nangita na gyud og tinuod na Bol-anon na mo laban sa mga kadugong Bol-anon.”

The last-term second district congressman issued the statement on Monday, a day after several anonymous Facebook bloggers known to be supportive of Yap’s candidacy accused him of being involved in the illegal drug trade after a person wearing his campaign shirt was arrested in an anti-illegal drug operation.

Yap’s camp has also been presenting a video of Aumentado singing karaoke with his constituents which they labelled as a pot session and dubbing it with a song that talks about drug use.

Aumentado alleged that a similar video has also been presented in Yap’s political rallies.

He explained that he himself first posted the unedited version of the video on his personal Facebook account to show his closeness with his constituents.

“Actually kanang video gilkan na sa akong Facebook. Tungod kay akong gipakita na ingon ani ta kasuod sa atong mga sakop na nagsaulog sa pasko, nag-inom sila. Ako lang silang gi jaman. Pasabot nihapit ko sa ilang kwarto and then mikanta ko tungod kay gipakanta man ko nila og 214. In fact, klaro man kaayo na nagkanta ta unya nag mask ta. Wa pud ko mag-inom adtong panguna,” Aumentado said.

Aumentado added that he has nothing against pointing issues against politicians just as long as these have proof.

He admitted that his camp has also raised concerns over various issues involving Yap’s administration but noted that these had basis.

“Kanang iyang pag tratar sa mga Bol-anon sa panahon sa kainit sa pandemya siyay naghimo niana na dili niya hatagan og kasayon ang mga Bol-anon. Ang ubang probinsya, ag ubang mga gobernador nangita og pamaagi na unsaon sa pagpauli sa ilang mga kaigsuonan sa daling panahon aron ma balik sila sa ilang comfort zone, sa ilang panimalay,” Aumenyado said.

“Ug kanang mga bugas, naay may kaso na gipasaka si mayor dan lim so unsa may bakak niani. Kanang sa mga quarry, naa may nitungog na nangayo silag P50 na mismo ang mga quarry operators mismo ang mga nanuktok og bato, gipangayuan ni Ivan og P500,000. Naa manang mga tawhana existing mga tawhana di mana ma gama-gama so yamo tay gihimong issue na di tinuod,” he added.

In a survey issued by the Holy Name University Center for Research and Publications earlier this month, showed that Yap had a slight edge over Aumentado as both gained preference ratings of 54 percent and 43 percent respectively.

The survey had a margin of error of + – 5 percentage points, meaning that both Yap’s and Aumentado’s ratings could be higher or lower by as much as five. (A. Doydora)