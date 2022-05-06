Robredo’s daughter visits Tagbilaran bus terminal in final push to woo Boholanos

The camp of presidential candidate Vice President Robredo made a final push to woo voters in Bohol to support her candidacy through their “tao sa tao” or man-to-man campaigning.

Doctor Tricia Robredo visited the Integrated Bus Terminal in Tagbilaran City, the province’s largest bus terminal, on Thursday to campaign for her mother.

Tricia who was accompanied by youth volunteers and former Bohol provincial administrator Ae Damalerio, chairman of the Robredo People’s Council in the province, met vendors, drivers and commuters.

She also visited Robredo’s volunteer center in Tagbilaran City to meet supporters helping out with the vice president’s campaign efforts in the province.

Tricia, and her siblings Jillian and Aika, have been campaigning for their mother across the country by personally visiting markets, villages and other public areas.

“Kaning iyang [Tricia] pagbisita dinhi sa Bohol karon sa probinsya sa Bohol, labina sa Tagbilaran, pareha ra ni sa iyang gihimo sa ubang lugar, kay ang mga anak ni Vice President Robredo suroy-suroy gyud ni sila sa ubang dapit nato pagtabang og kampanya sa ilang mama,” said Damalerio.

Damalerio believes that Robredo’s “tao sa tao” campaign will significantly boost her chances of winning the presidency.

He said volunteers in Bohol have also been making rounds across the province to conduct house-to-house campaigning.

So far, Robredo’s team of local volunteers has covered “85 percent” of all 1,109 barangays in the province, Damalerio added.

“Dako gyud kaayo ni siya og impact kay dili ra man na dinhi sa Tagbilaran kundi sa tibuok probinsya sa Bohol ang gihimo sa atong mga sakop sa volunteers,” he said.

The widespread volunteer-led campaign will continue until the end of the campaign period on Saturday.

In April, Robredo and her running mate Sen. Kiko Pangilinan held a grand rally at the Old Tagbilaran City Airport.

Despite not getting any significant support or endorsement from local officials or candidates, the event drew an estimated 80,000 people.

In the 2016 elections, Robredo proved to be dominant in Bohol after garnering 273,589 votes in the vice-presidential race. She won over Alan Peter Cayetano who got 168,247 votes and Bongbong Marcos who only tallied 79,729 votes. (A. Doydora)