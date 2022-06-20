All Southern Star buses in Bohol ‘roadworthy’, says firm exec

The Southern Star Bus Transit, Inc. (SSBTI) assured the public that all of its units are roadworthy amid public flak for their repeated involvement in road mishaps.

SSBTI administration manager Marifel Lagare said their around 100 buses that ply various routes in the province undergo stringent roadworthiness checkups.

“Dili gyud mi mopa biyahe og dili ma checkup ng among mga unit. Mao ng zero percent [chance] gyud ng mga gi allege sa mga taw na mechanical problem ang nakaingon,” said Lagare.

She added that all their drivers have undergone multiple tests before they were hired.

Prior to the pandemic, the bus firm also held quarterly road safety seminars for their drivers in coordination with the Philippine National Police’s Highway Patrol Group.

“Dili ra na sila na basta ni apply gi-hire dayon. Mo agi gyud na og series of trainings and seminars. Taas na na process. I can assure that we select our employees carefully with series of processes and examinations, both written and practical,” said Lagare.

Last week, the SBBTI was bombarded with criticisms from netizens after one of its buses was caught on video as it went wayward along a national highway in Loboc town.

The footage which went viral on Facebook showed the bus’ driver losing control of the vehicle while making a sharp turn, eliciting screams from passengers.

Posted by netizen Kemp Curit, the video has been viewed over 200,000 times and has gained 1,500 reactions and 5,500 shares as of Friday last week.

In less than a month, the SBTI has figured in two previous accidents.

On May 26, at least a dozen passengers were hospitalized after an SBTI bus crashed and overturned a few meters from a ravine in Loboc.

Another SBTI bus rammed a house in Loboc town on May 29 resulting in property damages.

However, authorities noted that the SBTI bus crashed as it was avoiding a wayward sedan which had one of its tires blown.

In previous years, SBTI buses have also been noted to have figured in multiple accidents, some of which have resulted in deaths and injuries. (RT)