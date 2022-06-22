Rene takes final swipe at critics, says Capitol’s ‘achievements’ marred by disinformation

Outgoing Vice Governor Rene Relampagos, in an apparent final swipe at his critics before stepping down from office, said the provincial government has been tarnished by “disinformation” and “deceit.”

After 12 straight years in public office, Relampagos will become a private citizen on June 30 after losing in his reelection bid against Provincial Board Member Victor Balite.

Relampagos lamented that false information undermined the provincial government’s achievements in the past three years.

“Despite all the things we have done for Bohol, a lot was said within the past three years. The provincial government was marred by disinformation and blatant deceit,” Relampagos said in his farewell speech during the 28th Sangguniang Panlalawigan’s penultimate regular session on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, the outgoing vice governor who is on his first term did not elaborate on details regarding the alleged misinformation.

According to Relampagos, he looks forward to spending time with his family when he steps down from office.

‘’People have told me that I exude a lighter disposition now despite having to leave office,” said Relamapagos.

Planning a comeback?

Relampagos however noted that he still has plans for Bohol which, he said, he would have to put aside “for now.”

The veteran politician is no stranger to losing in the elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

After being governor for two terms from 1995 to 2001, he lost in his second reelection bid to Erico Aumentado.

ADVERTISEMENT

Relampagos, then aged 37, took an almost decade-long hiatus from politics before running again for congressman of the first district in 2010.

Unlike his running mate outgoing Governor Art Yap, Relampagos has not revealed his plans for his political future.

Yap immediately issued a statement announcing his retirement from local politics after it became apparent that he had lost to Aris Aumentado on Election Day.

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2020, Relampagos who is now 58 years old was noted to have undergone surgery for an undisclosed condition.

While serving as vice governor, he was not seen in public for over three months in the first quarter of 2020 before he issued a statement revealing that he had undergone surgery in the US. (A. Doydora)