Time to work, set aside politics, says Chatto

As the election dust settles, first district Rep. Edgar Chatto said it is now time to work and set aside politics.

“Nahuman na ang election. Manarbaho sa ta,” Chatto told the local media following the oath taking of newly elected officials in Dauis town on Monday.

According to Chatto, elected officials should be united in working for Bohol’s progress.

He said he has always worked with other officials regardless of their political affiliations.

“Nakahibaw man ang mga Bol-anon na ingon ana akong attitude sukad sauna wa man mausob hantod karon. Bisag unsa na grupo, basta mahuman na ang election, trabaho na ta,” the former governor said.

Chatto said he will take his oath of office together with the rest of the province’s top elected officials at the Bohol Cultural Center on June 30.

Chatto, who is allied with outgoing Governor Art Yap, will be the lone top official who is not part of the incoming administration’s political coalition.

The group of Governor-elect Aris Aumentado almost entirely swept Yap’s “Padayon Bol-anon.”

Both Aumentado and his running mate Victor Balite of “Abante Bohol” defeated Yap and Vice Governor Rene Relampagos, respectively.

Meanwhile, Rep. Alexie Tutor and Vanvan Aumentado, both candidates under Abante Bohol, won the congressional seats in the third and second districts, respectively.

Chatto is the only remaining elected official in the so-called “triumvirate” of political bigwigs comprised of himself, Yap and Relampagos.

Both Yap and Relampagos have been in office for 12 straight years before losing in the 2022 polls.

Chatto, on the other hand, has never been defeated in an election since first winning an elective post in 1989 as mayor of Balilihan.

He has held the posts of Provincial Board member, vice governor, governor and congressman in succession since then. (RT)