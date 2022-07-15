Vanessa joins emerging dominant party Lakas-CMD

Topic |  
6 hours ago
6 hours ago

Vanessa joins emerging dominant party Lakas-CMD

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

Second District Rep. Vanessa Aumentado has joined the Lakas-Christian Muslim Democrats (Lakas-CMD), the emerging dominant party in the incoming 19th Congress.

Aumentado, along with two other lawmakers, took oath before Lakas-CMD president and presumptive Speaker Martin Romualdez inside the Malacañang Complex on Thursday afternoon.

According to Aumentado, it would be advantageous for her district if she aligned with the Lakas-CMD.

“I am committed to my constituents to give them kung unsay pwede nako na ma max out na tabang, aron maduol ang atong district sa luwag,” said Aumentado.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

The party, which was once the ruling party during the administration of former president Gloria Macapagal Arroyo, is reemerging as a political force in Congress.

It is now chaired by Vice President Sara Duterte and is supporting the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr., Romualdez’ first cousin.

Aumentado’s shift brought the total membership of the political party in the lower chamber to 64.

According to the neophyte lawmaker, she had the blessing of her old party, the People’s Reform Party, to join Lakas-CMD.

Aumentado also asked permission from former Cabinet Secretary Leoncio Evasco, Jr., a ranking PRP member, to leave the party.

“The first person I called was Evasco. He’s my party mate in PRP. Nananghid ko niya and he said ‘no problem.’ Mao nagpatabang pud ko niya,” said Aumentado. (A. Doydora)

 ADVERTISEMENT 
RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Abapo hopes for ‘harmonious’ relationship with majority opposition

Administration-allied Provincial Board Member Tomas Abapo, Jr. hopes for a “harmonious” relationship among members of the Sangguniang Panlalawigan (SP) which…

Ae, Willy serious in fighting each other in boxing bout

Both former Provincial Administrator Ae Damalerio and Makati-based businessman Willy Ramasola have expressed their serious intent to fight each other…

Dauis mayor-elect unfazed by looming majority opposition

Days away from officially taking over as chief executive of Dauis, Mayor-elect Amoi Bullen already faces a tall order of…

Time to work, set aside politics, says Chatto

As the election dust settles, first district Rep. Edgar Chatto said it is now time to work and set aside…

Rene takes final swipe at critics, says Capitol’s ‘achievements’ marred by disinformation

Outgoing Vice Governor Rene Relampagos, in an apparent final swipe at his critics before stepping down from office, said the…

BM Bautista accepts defeat, but raises concern over poll ‘irregularities’

Outgoing Provincial Board (PB) Member Jade Bautista who lost in the Garcia Hernandez mayoral race raised concern over some voters…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply