VP Sara thanks Boholanos for landslide victory

Vice President Sara Duterte-Carpio, during her first visit to the province as the second highest-ranking official, thanked Boholanos for helping catapult her to the vice presidency and supporting the administration of her father, former President Rodrigo Duterte.

Despite skipping Bohol, the 20th most vote-rich province in the country, in her campaign trail, Duterte-Carpio won by a landslide in the province, garnering a whopping 594,024 votes over her closest opponent Kiko Pangilinan who got 75,125 votes in the May polls.

Duterte-Carpio, who arrived in Bohol at 8 a.m., was the keynote speaker during the commemoration of the 168th Bohol Day at the Bohol Cultural Center in Tagbilaran City, which was attended by local officials led by Governor Aris Aumentado and Vice Governor Victor Balite.

“Magpasalamat ko sa inyong tabang ug suporta kanako sa nilabay na pinili-ay. Kahibaw ko na wala ko nakabisita dinhi sa inyoha sa panahon sa kampanya pero makabungog ang inyong gihatag na boto kanako,” Duterte-Carpio said in her speech.

ADVERTISEMENT

Duterte-Carpio also acknowledged Boholanos’ vigilance, particularly when Abu Sayyaf bandits slipped into the province in 2017.

“Boholanos were very cooperative with our law enforcement officers sa pagtudlo kung kinsa ang mga terorista ug mga dunay dautan nga motibo na misulod sa inyohang isla. I really believe that Boholanos are fiercely protective of their territory,” said Duterte-Carpio.

A 12-man unit of the terrorist group which was believed to have been planning to conduct kidnappings in the resort island were quickly foiled by state forces due to active community involvement.

The vice president also cited Boholanos’ resiliency particularly during calamities including Typhoon “Odette” which battered the province in December.

“Those were sleepless days and nights for some of you, yet you ascended to acceptance, forgiveness and starting anew. Out of these shared experiences, comes your collective courage to rebuild the province back into its iconic beauty,” said Duterte.

Following the Bohol Day celebration, Duterte-Carpio who is also the Education Secretary visited one of the schools damaged by Typhoon “Odette.”

ADVERTISEMENT

She also met with teachers and other local officials of the Department of Education. (R. Tutas)