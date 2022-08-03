Sandugo Agri Fair yields P780,000 in sales

Topic |  
18 hours ago
18 hours ago

Sandugo Agri Fair yields P780,000 in sales

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

The just concluded three-day Sandugo Agri-fair in the province of Bohol last July 18-20 at the Old Tagbilaran City Airport had gotten total sales of P780, 814.

 The fair was participated by 23 exhibitors from the different participating Municipal Local Government Units (MLGUs) namely: Pilar, Talibon, Tagbilaran City, Buenavista, Calape, San Miguel, Baclayon, Bien Unido, Batuan, Carmen, Candijay, Cortes, Trinidad, Sierra-Bullones, Loon, Valencia, Panglao, Sevilla, Loboc, Ubay, Dimiao, Balilihan, and Dauis.

Eleven commercial partner exhibitors participated. These were the Bio AGRONICA, RPC-KOICA, UNACHO Feeds Company, AGRIMAC, SL HATAW Seeds Distributor, BONACGA-Bohol Native Chicken Grower’s Association, Bohol Rabbit, FISH, Suki Trading, PIGROLAC and Aldrtz Corporation; while the seven Tabo Exhibitors were: AIM, Jumawid Farm, Evalyn’s Processed, Garrote Dried Fish, KaBoOM, BUSEO and Cabudlan Farmers Association.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

Gov. Erico Aristotle C. Aumentado in his inspirational message during the closing and awarding program last July 20, emphasized that agriculture is on top of his priority programs in the province.

Gov. Aumentado thanked the exhibitors who participated in the fair while he asked them to continue giving support to the plans and programs of the provincial government.

The Sandugo Agri-fair is an annual activity of the Provincial Government of Bohol (PGBh) as one of the highlights of the month-long celebration of the Bohol Sandugo Festival every July showcasing the agricultural products from the Boholano farmers, fisherfolks and livestock raisers.

The three-day activities included different contests with big prizes at stake which also encouraged the exhibitors to participate.

The celebration aims to recognize and award the efforts and toil of the Boholanos who have been helping the PGBh in shaping up the agricultural landscape of Bohol.

The fair was closely coordinated with the Department of Agriculture- Regional Field Office 7 (DA-FRO 7) and other government agri-line agencies: Agricultural Training Institute (ATI), Philippine Carabao Center (PCC), Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR), Bohol Island State University (BISU), Ubay Stock Farm (USF), Office of the Provincial Veterinarian (OPV), Bohol Agricultural Promotion Center (B-APC) and Office of the Provincial Agriculturist (OPA). (Atoy Cosap)

 ADVERTISEMENT 
RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Bohol intensifies border control after ASF detected in Camiguin

Governor Aris Aumantado has ordered the intensification of border controls in a bid to keep Bohol free from the dreaded…

Caberte as PA to help boost new admin’s drive to slash fish prices

Incoming Provincial Administrator Aster Caberte will play a key role in the Aumentado administration’s efforts to address the perennial problem…

Increase in production costs jacked up pork prices in Bohol, says Capitol exec

Pork prices in Bohol have surged due to the hike in production cost of the meat product amid the continued…

PhilMech turns over P269.4 million worth of machineries to Bohol FCAs

The mechanization arm of the Department of Agriculture (DA) turned over agri-machineries worth P269.4 million to rice farmers’ cooperatives and…

BFAR rolls out recovery program for typhoon-hit seaweed farmers

TACLOBAN CITY – The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) is looking to restore seaweed production in 100 hectares of…

12 pigs found dead with bite marks in Balilihan in 2nd reported attack on livestock

Some 12 pigs were killed in Balilihan town in what has been the second reported fatal attack on multiple livestock…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply