August 7, 2022
New info to help solve fish price woes in Bohol, says Aris

Governor Aris Aumentado on Friday said the provincial government may be on the brink of finding a solution to the perennial problem on expensive fish in the island province.

According to Aumentado, they have gathered intelligence reports indicating the possible causes behind the long-criticized exorbitant fish prices.

“Pasensya na mo, ang katawhan, na sige mo’g yawyaw na mahal kaayo ang isda, di g’yud mi maka atraka og di namo makuha ang tinuod na estorya. Karon mura’g naa na gyud tay nakuha na impormasyon kay atong gihimo ang tanan na intelligence sa pagsubay,” said Aumentado.

Aumentado added that they are looking into a suspected “fish cartel” which may be controlling the prices of fish sold in the province.

However, he did not elaborate on the matter or note if they were eyeing other causes behind the issue so as not to jeopardize their ongoing fact-finding operations.

“Kung amo na ning ma buo [reports], then diha na mi mohimo og aksyon. Huwat-huwat lang, mo abot ra ta ana. We will fix it,” said Aumentado.

The theory on the existence of a fish cartel has long been raised by various local government agencies including the Sangguniang Panlalawigan.

However, none have proven existence of such operation and addressed the longstanding fish price woes. (ad)

