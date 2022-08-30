90,000 small-scale rice farmers in Bohol to get P5,000 each

Topic |  
4 hours ago
4 hours ago

90,000 small-scale rice farmers in Bohol to get P5,000 each

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

The Department of Agriculture (DA) will continue its distribution of P5,000 to small-scale farmers in Bohol as part of its nationwide cash assistance program.

According to DA 7 regional technical director Boboy Namoc, some 90,000 farmers in the province will receive the amount starting next month.  

“Kung mahapsay nato tanang papeles, by September masugdan na nato og panghtaga,” said Namoc.

The cash assistance, which is will amount to a total of P450 million, is being rolled out through Republic Act (R.A.) No. 11598 which was signed into law by former president Rodrigo Duterte in December last year.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

The law allows the DA to source funds from the excess of P10 billion on the Rice Competitiveness Enhancement Fund (RCEF) to directly provide cash assistance to the small farmers until 2024.

Under the program, small farmers tilling two hectares and below of rice land will get an annual direct cash assistance.

Namoc said some 50,000 farmers in the province have received the cash assistance in the first round of distribution from January to May, this year.

“Ang atong e-priority kadtong wa pa kadawat pero og pananglitan naa pay daghan bakanti, kadtong mga nakadawat sauna pwede gihapon hatagan karon basta e-endorse sila sa ilang municipal agriculturist,” he said.

Namoc added that qualification of recipient farmers are being verified by municipal agriculturists.

“Atong gisalig sa atong mga municipal agriculturists ang atong pag-evaluate sa mga recipient kay sila may naa gyud sa lungsod,” he said. (A. Doydora)

 ADVERTISEMENT 
RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

New info to help solve fish price woes in Bohol, says Aris

Governor Aris Aumentado on Friday said the provincial government may be on the brink of finding a solution to the…

Sandugo Agri Fair yields P780,000 in sales

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. The just concluded three-day Sandugo Agri-fair in…

Bohol intensifies border control after ASF detected in Camiguin

Governor Aris Aumantado has ordered the intensification of border controls in a bid to keep Bohol free from the dreaded…

Caberte as PA to help boost new admin’s drive to slash fish prices

Incoming Provincial Administrator Aster Caberte will play a key role in the Aumentado administration’s efforts to address the perennial problem…

Increase in production costs jacked up pork prices in Bohol, says Capitol exec

Pork prices in Bohol have surged due to the hike in production cost of the meat product amid the continued…

PhilMech turns over P269.4 million worth of machineries to Bohol FCAs

The mechanization arm of the Department of Agriculture (DA) turned over agri-machineries worth P269.4 million to rice farmers’ cooperatives and…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply