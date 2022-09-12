Top fish trader in Bohol can help cut fish prices: Aris

The elusive solution to cut down the prices of fish in the province can only be achieved if a top fish trader “controlling” the supply chain will cooperate with the government’s intervention.

This vital fish trader finally agreed last Wednesday to be “part of the solution” by allocating fish supply to this government scheme which is aimed to reduce the prices of fish.

Gov. Aris Aumentado personally met with the fish trader to appeal for wholehearted support to address the public clamor to reduce the prices in the public markets.

He said the trader committed to slashing a substantial portion of his daily fish supply to the soon-to-be-created supply chain involving cooperatives which will buy the supply and deliver it straight to the markets.

If this can be operational, the layers of middlemen can be eliminated thus bringing to an end the jacking of prices several times before the supplies reach the public markets.

The governor is doing double time in addressing the high prices of fish after being alarmed by this unsolved problem that has tarnished the image of Bohol among tourists who started to notice the high prices of fish. In fact, the controversy over the exposed high prices at the scenic Virgin Island triggered more negative comments on the exorbitant prices of fish.

This major fish trader literally said government intervention is a must in order to help finance those in the food chain against the several middlemen into whose hands the fish supplies will pass before reaching the public markets.

TASKED POINT PERSON

Provincial Administrator Aster Caberte was named by the governor to be the focal person to work on the scheme of how to reduce the prices of fish.

Caberte said at least four trusted cooperatives will be linked up as part of this new supply chain.

She admitted that these cooperatives are being carefully evaluated as far as their track records in engaging in business.

A task force working with Engr. Rick Oblena, the agriculture czar commissioned by Gov. Aumentado is now meeting with the cooperatives.

The task force is halfway of their evaluation of these cooperatives composed of fisherfolks, she claimed.

The reliability of the coops is being reviewed in tandem with the Land Bank of the Philippines.

The next step is to conduct the capacity building of the proposed supply chain.

“We can reduce the prices right away, she said but the sustainability of the supply chain will be under pressure”.

MOBILE STORAGE FACILITY NEEDED

A prerequisite to having this new supply chain viable is to have that mobile storage facility at the City Port be made operational at the old City Airport.

Caberte said that the technical requirements to transfer the storage facility were solved after arrangements were made for the transfer of the storage unit so electrical work can commence.

She assured the storage unit can be transferred within two weeks or not later than September 30.