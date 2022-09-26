Bohol lacks 29,000 metric tons of fish supply: BFAR exec

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST ESTABLISHED BY THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

Bohol is experiencing a shortfall in fish supply, which means that there’s a big demand.

Bohol is in a deficit of 29,029,000 kilos of fish or 29,000 metric tons, according to the regional director Allan L. Poquita, Ph.D. of the Bureau of Fishery and Aquatic Resources (BFAR).

Bohol consumes some 50,522,000 kilos per year or over 50,000 metric tons based on per capita consumption of 38.5 kilos multiplied by 1.3 million population. But Bohol got only some 21,021,000 kilos/year or 21 MT (42%), hence a deficit of 29,029,000 kilos or 58%.

This surfaced during the Task Force Isda meeting last week with provincial administrator Aster Caberte and task force head Engr. Ricardo Oblena, executive assistant on agriculture.

Fish production of Bohol was placed at 58,623,92 kgs, including aquaculture, in 2019; 70,565,06 kgs. In 2020; but dripped to 67,927 kgs. in 2021, Poquita, who participated in the meeting, said.

Seaweed production also dropped from 54,204.33 kgs. in 2019 down to 43,406.39 kgs and 34,117.05 kgs in 2020 and 2021, respectively.

The popular clamor for lowering fish prices has prompted Gov. Aris Aumentado to intervene as a result he issued executive Order No 29, creating the said task force.

The Task Force Isda is composed of Oblena as chair; Argeo Melisimo, vice-chairman; regular members — former Loboc Mayor Leon Calipusan, D.A. 7 regional director Joel Elumba, Buenavista Mayor Dave Duallo (president, League of the Municipalities of the Philippines Bohol Chapter), Assistant Secretary for the Visayas Department of Agriculture Salvador Diputado and auxiliary members — one each representative from fish wholesale dealers and retailers.

The governor asked the fish vendors to collaborate in bringing down fish prices. He also bared that one fish dealer agreed to also cooperate for the same purpose.

FISH SOLD UNTAGGED

Fish sold in Guindulman town did not have price tags on September 22, 2022, and that they are pricey compared to other markets in other towns and the city.

Fish such as Bilong-bilong are sold in this town at P220/kilo; Tamarong, P220; Anduhaw, P240; Budlisan, P200; Tulingan, 240; Kitong, P320 to P360; katambak, P320; Danggit, 240.00; Bawo, P180; Timbongan, P180; and Maya-maya, P380.

According to a fish vendor, who did not identify herself, that most of the supply came from Mabini town.

Fish sold in the Cogon market in Tagbilaran City is much cheaper or a slight difference of between P20-50.00 in similar kinds of fish, based on the post of Bohol Island News yesterday.

Cogon pubic market sold Tulingan at P200/kilo; Katambak, P250; Sapayan, P250; Anduhaw gagmay, P120; Anduhaw dagko, P180; Toloy tamban, P100; Bilong-bilong, P180; white-tailed Borot-borot, P180. (rvo)