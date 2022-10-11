Aris confirms existence of fish cartel in Bohol

Governor Aris Aumentado on Monday said they were able to confirm the existence of a “cartel” which has been controlling the prices of fish in the province.

Aumentado, in an interview over station dyRD, said they facilitated the transportation of fish variants from Zamboanga to Bohol in the previous weeks and sold these at lower prices which led to the plummeting of prevailing prices in the province.

He said this proved the existence of the so-called fish cartel.

“Gapakurat mi og sud og isda diri sa Bohol, unsay nahitabo, from P260 to P280 na presyo, paghibaw nila na mo baligya mi og P180, nikanog sila og P160. Pag abot og nila P160, among gisuwayan P160, nikanog og P140, pasabot naa gyuy cartel dinhi,” said Aumentado.

According to Aumentado, they will continue to source fish from other provinces and sell these at lower prices.

He however lamented that their efforts have still been met with criticisms, saying that there are circumstances that cause fish prices to source and are beyond the control of the government.

The first-term governor said it would not be possible for fish prices to be low all the time.

“Naay uban mag jaga-jaga og post diha anang Facebook na maayo kuno na everyday mo barato ang isda, di baya nato ma-control. Og buwanon, pawnga ng buwan aron naay kanunay isda, pugngi ng hangin ug habagat aron naay daghan isda,”he said.

According to Aumentado, they have several other programs intended to help address the perennial problem on expensive fish in the island province.

He said they also plan to implement a “buy-back” system in which the government will buy straight from fishermen and turn these over to cooperatives who in turn will sell to consumers.

“Ang ilang produkto paliton sa LGU and then ihatag sa mga coop na maoy mo baligya og barato,” he said. (AD)