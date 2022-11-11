DTI to launch Christmas trade fair at ICM

The Department of Trade and Industry is set to launch a Christmas trade fair later this month in a bid to promote products sold by Bohol-based micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs).

Rey Anthony Regis, trade promotion officer of the DTI Bohol, said they will hold the weeklong showcase dubbed “Holiday Market and Crafts Fair” at the Island City Mall in Tagbilaran City from November 21 to November 26, 2022.

Exhibitors will be displaying various local products such as processed foods, handicrafts and furniture, among others at “low prices.”

“Duna tay mga exhibitors gikan sa nagkalain-laing lungsod sa Bohol, so pagkakaron wala pa ta manawat og exhibitors from outside Bohol. Kining ilang mga produkto atong e-showcase aron makit-an sa atong mga buyers aron matabangan na mahalin,” said Regis.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Regis, they plan to hold the fair annually in time for preparations for the Christmas season.

The fair is expected to also showcase holiday decorations which sellers can offer in bulk for hotel and resort operators.

“Karong panahona ang saktong panahon sa pagpamalit og mga gamit para sa pasko. So ang kalahian ani na trade fair duna na tay mga produkto nga parasko. For example naa tay mga Christmas décor sama sa parol,” said Regis.

Based on the area provided by the ICM management, the fair can accommodate around 40 exhibitors from the MSME sector.

Regis added that the DTI has been coordinating with MSME groups to extend assistance in coming up with new product designs in relation to the holidays.

The DTI is still accepting applications from exhibitors particularly handicraft and furniture makers, food processors, and wellness product makers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Exhibitors will need to present proof that they are running legitimate businesses with permits from the government.

ADVERTISEMENT

Food processors in particular need to present a permit to operate from the Food and Drugs Administration.

“Usa sa requirements niini is aduna tay DTI business name for sole proprietorship of SEC registration for association, organization or foundation unya CDA registration kung usa ka cooperative ug mayor’s permit,” Regis added.

Applications are accepted at Negosyo Centers across the province and the DTI’s office in Tagbilaran City. (A. Doydora)