Alturas Group inaugurates its 3rd feedmill in Bohol

The Alturas Group of Companies (AGC) has opened its third feedmill in the province as part of the local conglomerate’s continued efforts to strengthen its agriculture business.

AGC president Mar Uy led the inauguration of the multi-story facility dubbed “Marcela Farms FeedMill 3” in Ubay which was attended by various local officials including Governor Aris Aumentado and Mayor Constan Reyes on Wednesday.

According to Uy, the new feedmill will be integral in the AGC’s continued expansion in its agriculture businesses, particularly in fisheries and livestock.

“Once you go into backward integration, kinahanglan gyud na makompleto ka. Mo sud ka og baboy, mo sud ka og manok, mo sud ka og isda, lukon so maghilanglan gyud ka og feeds,” said Uy.

Uy added that the Marcela Farms’ feedmill will also be supplying their products to other businesses and establishments.

The new facility, which is touted as among the largest in Asia, can produce 30 tons of feeds per hour. It is replete with state-of-the-art equipment from Dutch firm Van Aarsen Internation.

The AGC, which opened the P500-million facility as part of its 50th anniversary celebration, is geared towards self-sufficiency and control of the supply chain.

Uy bared that the diversified conglomerate is focusing on both backward and forward integrations in its expansion into the agriculture business.

Aside from the opening of the new feedmill, the AGC is planning to establish processing plants for its livestock and fishery products.

“Gawas pa ana, naa puy forward integration like anang processing plant so mao na ang gihimo sa atong grupo,” said Uy.

The retail and livestock magnate added that various expansion projects are still on the pipeline for AGC.  

“Among tan-aw ubay-ubay pa gyud ang among tiwasonon sa agri, daghan pa og lihukonon na wa pa mahuman. So sa pagkakaron, kung unsay tan-aw namo na demand sa Bohol, amo lang pud i-igo ang among pag expand,” said Uy. (AD)

