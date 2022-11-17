NICP to hold 14th summit in Tagbilaran

National ICT Confederation of the Philippines (NICP) is set to hold its 14th Summit in Tagbilaran City from November 17 to 18, drawing the country’s top information technology and business process management companies.

Tagbilaran City Mayor Jane Yap said the event which will be held at the Bohol Tropics Resort will be attended by more than a 400 industry stakeholders from across the country and top national government officials including Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) Secretary Ivan John Uy.

“This is a national summit of all the BPO companies and tech companies in the entire Philippines. There will be around 400 participants ug majority ani ang ilang mga owners and CEOs sa nagkalainlaing companies so this is a good chance to showcase Tagbilaran City and at the same to create partnerships sa different business establishments nato diri,” said Yap.

Yap expressed confidence that the event will be a chance for Tagbillaran to showcase its business environment and entice companies including BPO firms to invest in the city.

“They’re asking for growth areas in Tagbilaran City, so when they ask that, that means they are interested to invest in Tagbilaran so atong e-present nila ang mga possible areas diri sa atong syudad na pwede sila magtukod sa ilang businesses,” Yap said.

The first-term mayor said the event took months to prepare but assured that the city is “100 percent” ready to host the event and its participants.

According to the NICP, the summit is intended to promote development and generate job opportunities in the countryside.

“NICP seeks to bring in NICT-enable jobs, opportunities and investments. It also serves as a venue for NICP ICT council members and all its partners to gather to exchange notes and provide updates all in support of NICP’s vision,” it said.

The NICP summit is a free event in which may be joined by any interested parties.

Walk-ins will be admitted while the entire event will also be streamed live through the NICP’s website. (RT)