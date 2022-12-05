DOT Sec. Frasco to inspect Alona Beach

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

Tourism Secretary Cristina Frasco will be arriving here on Wednesday to personally inspect the beachfront of Alona in Panglao which has become the object of complaints and criticisms from tourists.

Alona beach considered Bohol’s mini Boracay strip has become congested with tourists dining right on the sand with plastic monoblock tables and chairs littered in between establishments and the seawater destroying the placid serenity and scene of the beach.

This sight at the beachfront of Alona is an “eye sore” even as some tourists claim they enjoy dining right on the white powdery sand of Alona.

ADVERTISEMENT

Secretary Frasco will be inspecting the area following photo documentation sent to the secretary’s office prior to her visit on Wednesday.

Aside from the diners, the sea waters fronting Alona beach are likewise congested with pump boats hired for tourists going island hopping.

Sec. Frasco’s visit will also be highlighted with the groundbreaking of the first “Tourists Rest Area” in the province.

Dauis Mayor Amoi Bullen will welcome the DOT secretary for the groundbreaking ceremony at 1:45 Wednesday afternoon.

The modern rest area is a 150 square meter facility with air-conditioned restrooms, a tourism desk with a souvenir shop.

The building will be constructed in the downtown of Poblacion Dauis near the town’s tennis court, a few meters from the centuries-old Our Lady of the Assumption Church.

ADVERTISEMENT

The visit which will be her first official visit to the province will include a brief meeting with the tourism stakeholders.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sec. Frasco will just stay for seven hours as she will enplane back for Manila on board the 6:35 pm flight.