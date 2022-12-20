Supercat resumes Tagbilaran-Cebu trips after 2-year hiatus

Supercat, one of the pioneering fastcraft companies in the region, resumed its operations on Monday after a two-year hiatus which started during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic early in 2020.

The shipping firm’s St. Sealthiel vessel from Cebu City arrived at the Tagbilaran City Tourist Port at noon marking the resumption of its daily trips, said Supercat Tagbilaran supervisor Janos Ruizol.

According to Ruizol, they will deploy one other vessel, St. Jhudiel, to service the Tagbilaran-Cebu route.

A Supercat vessel departs from Cebu City at 10 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. and the other leaves Tagbilaran at 7:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

ADVERTISEMENT

Supercat is offering their tourist and economy seats at P800 and their business class seats at P1,000.

In 2020, all three fastcraft companies servicing the once busy Tagbilaran-Cebu route suspended their operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The government imposed a total ban on the entry of persons into the island province as part of measures to curb the spread of the virus.

In September last year, Ocean Jet resumed its daily commercial roundtrips between Tagbilaran City and Cebu City .

The resumption came after the Provincial Government of Bohol lifted the prohibition of inbound travel to the province and eased other restrictions.

With Supercat’s resumption of trips, only newcomer Island Water Shipping has yet to restart its operations after the pandemic-induced suspension. (ad)