Supercat resumes Tagbilaran-Cebu trips after 2-year hiatus

Topic |  
24 hours ago
24 hours ago

Supercat resumes Tagbilaran-Cebu trips after 2-year hiatus

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

Supercat, one of the pioneering fastcraft companies in the region, resumed its operations on Monday after a two-year hiatus which started during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic early in 2020.

The shipping firm’s St. Sealthiel vessel from Cebu City arrived at the Tagbilaran City Tourist Port at noon marking the resumption of its daily trips, said Supercat Tagbilaran supervisor Janos Ruizol.

According to Ruizol, they will deploy one other vessel, St. Jhudiel, to service the Tagbilaran-Cebu route.

A Supercat vessel departs from Cebu City at 10 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. and the other leaves Tagbilaran at 7:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

 ADVERTISEMENT 

Supercat is offering their tourist and economy seats at P800 and their business class seats at P1,000.

In 2020, all three fastcraft companies servicing the once busy Tagbilaran-Cebu route suspended their operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The government imposed a total ban on the entry of persons into the island province as part of measures to curb the spread of the virus.

In September last year, Ocean Jet resumed its daily commercial roundtrips between Tagbilaran City and Cebu City .

The resumption came after the Provincial Government of Bohol lifted the prohibition of inbound travel to the province and eased other restrictions.

With Supercat’s resumption of trips, only newcomer Island Water Shipping has yet to restart its operations after the pandemic-induced suspension. (ad)

 ADVERTISEMENT 
RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

NICP to hold 14th summit in Tagbilaran

National ICT Confederation of the Philippines (NICP) is set to hold its 14th Summit in Tagbilaran City from November 17…

DTI to launch Christmas trade fair at ICM

The Department of Trade and Industry is set to launch a Christmas trade fair later this month in a bid…

All Southern Star buses in Bohol ‘roadworthy’, says firm exec

The Southern Star Bus Transit, Inc. (SSBTI) assured the public that all of its units are roadworthy amid public flak…

Bohol bizmen seek freeze in wage level

The business community in Bohol is seeking a moratorium on wage increases amid the pandemic-induced economic slump and the aftermath…

Southern Star to launch Bohol-Davao route next week

The Southern Star Bus Transit, Inc. (SSBTI) will finally inaugurate next week its Bohol-Davao bus route after its launching was…

Bohol should be placed under Alert Level 1 if COVID-19 cases stay low: BHARR prexy

Bohol Association of Hotel, Resorts and Restaurants (BHARR) president Rommel Gonzales said Bohol should be placed under Alert Level 1…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply