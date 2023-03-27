DYRD News tie-up with 9 major cable networks

Topic |  
March 27, 2023
March 27, 2023

DYRD News tie-up with 9 major cable networks

Topic |  
 ADVERTISEMENT 

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

The top-rated news and public affairs programs of station  DYRD can now be seen on major cable TV networks in the entire province.

The media tie-up with station DYRD was contained in a memorandum of agreement signed by top management of  Bohol Community Cable TV (BCCTV) in Tagbilaran City, San Miguel Cable Network, Inc. in Jagna; TV Cable in Ubay, Boholano Cable in Valencia, Eastern Bohol Cable in Alicia; SMCNI in Anda, South Seas Cable in Tubigon, Niña Cable in Maribojoc and Real Speed Cable in Calape.

Signatories of the  MOA signing at the Bohol Chronicle Radio Corp, corporate office yesterday were BCRC Chairman Peter Dejaresco, BCCTV General Manager Leizel Lim Gregorio, SMCNI President Jun Daniel and Bohol Operations Manager Mark Tinga of Cebu Catholic Television Network (CCTN).

 ADVERTISEMENT 

The radio-cable TV media coverage is aimed at widely disseminating the latest news development and top issues affecting the lives of Boholanos, according to BCRC Chairman Dejaresco. 

For her part, Leizel Gregorio of BCCTV which was the first cable TV in Bohol established in 1991 said the radio-cable TV tie-up is a welcome development that will augur well for a well-informed community which is the objective of cable TV networks.   

The news and public affairs programs that will be carried on the various cable TV networks in the province will be Patrol Balilta of Atoy Cosap, the Breakfast News of Arnold Lucas and Glee Orcullo, the popular Inyong Alagad of Tibbs Bullecer, FCB News of Allen Doydora and Rey Tutas and the top-rated Tagbilaran-By-Nite of Tonton Aniscal and Leonard Simbit.

RELATED STORIES ON BOHOLCHRONICLE.COM.PH

Bohol banks grow despite COVID-19

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION. Despite Covi9- 19 and storm Odette, Bohol…

Supercat resumes Tagbilaran-Cebu trips after 2-year hiatus

Supercat, one of the pioneering fastcraft companies in the region, resumed its operations on Monday after a two-year hiatus which…

NICP to hold 14th summit in Tagbilaran

National ICT Confederation of the Philippines (NICP) is set to hold its 14th Summit in Tagbilaran City from November 17…

DTI to launch Christmas trade fair at ICM

The Department of Trade and Industry is set to launch a Christmas trade fair later this month in a bid…

All Southern Star buses in Bohol ‘roadworthy’, says firm exec

The Southern Star Bus Transit, Inc. (SSBTI) assured the public that all of its units are roadworthy amid public flak…

Bohol bizmen seek freeze in wage level

The business community in Bohol is seeking a moratorium on wage increases amid the pandemic-induced economic slump and the aftermath…

Be First to Comment

Leave a Reply