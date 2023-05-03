Bohol eyes Middle East market to boost tourism

NOTE: THIS PRESS RELEASE WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

The tourism industry thru the auspices of the provincial government of Bohol has shifted to the Middle East market apparently to entice Muslims and Arabs to visit the province, Gov. Aris Aumentado bared.

The governor and his wife, Congresswoman Vanessa C. Aumentado, House tourism vice-chairperson, will fly to Dubai, one of the most progressive middle east countries, for a five-day official visit without any expense from the government.

The first couple was invited to the Middle East by Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco, the governor told a media interview.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aumentado said that the trip to Dubai is essential to know what the Muslims and Arabs want in tourism. And Bohol must prepare to offer the new market needs like the Halal or the kind of food to be offered to them, he said.

The governor said that Middle east citizens are known to be well-off because of the natural resources hence they can afford to spend.

Aumentado cited one of the advantages that Bohol has the edge over the other places in the country considering that it has the Panglao International Airport which the new market may use for their visit here.

And for this reason, he said, he will make representation in arranging a direct flight from Dubai to Panglao International Airport.

He said that Arabs and Muslims want a placid place to visit and Bohol is qualified for that since it is peaceful, the governor added.

The province has been struggling to market Bohol tourism after suffering from the onslaught of the pandemic in 2020 and 2021 and the super typhoon “Odette” on Dec. 16, 2021. (rvo)