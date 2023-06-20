AppleOne, Marriott ink deal; to build 5-star resort in Panglao

June 20, 2023
AppleOne, Marriott ink deal; to build 5-star resort in Panglao

Cebu-based development company AppleOne Group, Inc. has signed a deal with JW Marriot for the development of a five-star resort in Panglao.

AppleOne chief executive officer Ray Manigsaca inked a memorandum of agreement with JW Marriot, the luxury hotel brand of Marriot International, in Singapore on June 17 for the establishment of the JW Marriott Panglao Island  Resort & Spa.

“Surviving the worst effects of the pandemic, people are now eager to make up for the lost time and travel, and we intend to bank on that. We want to entice them more by bringing the luxury experience to the regions starting with Bohol which we believe they will enjoy even more because of the experiences and tourist destinations,” Manigsaca said in a statement.

AppleOne has established long-term partnership with Marriott International through its previous ventures in the development of other high-end properties in Cebu such us The Sheraton Cebu Mactan Resort and the Fairfield by Marriot Cebu Mactan.  

The premier development firm acknowledged Bohol as one of the country’s prime tourist destinations.

In the statement, Manigsaca and his wife Venus Manigsaca, the company’s chairperson, said they saw the future of the tourism industry in Bohol.

“The province boasts of endless nature-charged experiences in the tropical island life from chasing waterfalls, soaking in cave pools, swimming next to aquatic creatures, to getting lost in the beauty of the Chocolate Hills.”

JW Marriott promises that the new hotel will offer modern conveniences and five-star amenities in Panglao.

According to the statement, the luxury property development in Panglao will be added to JW Marriot’s roster of over 100 luxury hotels in more than 35 countries.

