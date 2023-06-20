Bohol Light to inaugurate province’s 1st mobile substation

The Bohol Light Company, Inc. is set to inaugurate and energize on Tuesday the first mobile substation in the province as part of its expansion plan for Tagbilaran City’s electricity network.

According to BLCI spokesperson Sheryl Paga, energizing the 20-megavolt amperes mobile substation raises the distribution utility’s load capacity to 60MVA allowing it to cater to additional large electricity consumers such as shopping malls and other establishments in the forthcoming years.

“Usa gyud sa purpose nato ana is to ensure power supply and it also gives us enough capacity to supply forecasted load in the coming years. For example naa tay madugan sa load karon na dagko na malls si BLCI pwede na maka cater ana na mga load,” said Paga.

The mobile substation would prevent overloading in BLCI’s power distribution network as it is is also expected to reduce its substations performance load to a much safer level.

Paga admitted that the DU’s transformers have almost reached their maximum load capacity.

“Naka enhance pud na sa safe operations sa BLCI system as it prevents overloading of our existing transformers kay ang atong existing transformers karon medyo hapit na gyud mo abot sa maximum load so tungod sa 20-MVA maka tabang na sa atoang safe operations,” Paga said.

The facility is also intended for usage during calamities and other emergency situations such as when feeders of BLCI’s substations bog down.

“Maka hatag pud ni og transferability of energy supply in case of emergency, mga scenario ana, pananglitan dunay problema sa usa ka feeder pwde nato ma feed in ang load sa particular na feeder to another feeder,” she said.

The facility’s inauguration at the BLCI compound in Poblacion III, Tagbilaran City will be attended by BLCI officials led by the company’s president Dennis Villareal and various government officials including Governor Aris Aumentado, Mayor Jane Yap, and Rep. Edgar Chatto.

Paga said the “switch-on” ceremony will be conducted by Villareal and Aumentado.

BLCI is a privately owned company but the Provincial Government of Bohol has a 30-percent stake in the DU. (RT)