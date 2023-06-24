Topping-off ceremony for new Bohol condotel held

June 24, 2023
Topping-off ceremony for new Bohol condotel held

PDC Celebrates a major Milestone with a Topping-off Ceremony of Atharra Suites Panglao.

On June 21, 2023, Atharra Primeland Development Corp., a local real estate developer, marked a great milestone in its journey with the Topping-off Ceremony for their first condo-hotel project in Panglao island, Bohol. The ceremony was held at the construction site in Barangay Dao, Dauis and attended by the APDC Board of Directors, Project Management Team Rider Levett Bucknall, APDC Project Engineers and Structural Engineer, Project contractors RDD and MGS Construction Inc., Local Government Officials, Representatives from National Home Mortgage Finance Corp., Clients, and Sales partners.

From left to right: Dauis PESO Manager, Ms. Jovy Cinches; Dauis Mayor’s Exec. Secretary, Mr. Marcelo Pintac; NHMFC Securities Analyst II, Ms. Camille Irah Escarda; NHMFC Supervising Securities Specialist, Ms. Brenda Canonero; APDC Chairman of the Board, Mr. Alfonso R. Damalerio II; APDC President, Mr. Godfrey S. DigalMrs. Jeanette Tan-Digal; MGS Construction Inc. Operations Manager, Engr. Mark Anthony Villar; and APDC Operations Manager, Engr. Benjamin Galacio Jr.

Atharra Suites Panglao is a 5-storey condominium, composed of 221 rooms that will be operated as a hotel for both leisure and business travelers. It features a unique blend of accommodation and amenities, and breathtaking views of the pristine Panglao sea. The location is poised to become a landmark destination, offering a harmonious fusion of comfort, and unparalleled hospitality. Guests will have easy access to the island’s renowned beaches, dive spots, and other popular leisure attractions.

The ceremony not only celebrated a construction milestone but also marked the beginning of a new era for Atharra Primeland. The company’s commitment to excellence sets the stage for a remarkable addition to Bohol’s hospitality industry and employment opportunities for the Boholanos. (Sponsored Content)

