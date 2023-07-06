250 Visayas bizmen to join annual conference in Bohol

Around 250 businessmen from across the Visayas are set to gather in Bohol for the Visayas Business Conference (VABC) which will tackle issues on digital transformation in business and the region’s power outlook, a Bohol Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCI) official said.

According to BCCI president Dominic Butalid, the 32nd annual VABC will be held at the Bellevue Resort in Panglao from July 27 to 28, 2023.

The event will be attended by members of the 32 local chambers of commerce from Regions VI, VII and VIII.

Butalid said both Senators Cynthia Villar and Sherwin Gatchalian have been confirmed to be the event’s guest speakers.

Villar will be tackle issues on the digitalization of businesses while Gatchalian will discuss the power situation in the Visayas.

“Senator Villar will basically talk about her programs on digitalization since she is also a businesswoman and chair pod siya on the committee on environment and Bohol being an eco-tourism destination, she will also tackle that,” said Butalid.

Butalid required all members of the BCCI to attend the conference and urged them to also bring guests to the event.

“Hilanglan g’yud well-represented ta kay naa ta sa Bohol, uwawa pod og mas daghan pa ang other delagations, so mao g’yud na atong gihanyo,” said Butalid.

This is the second time for the BCCI to host the VABC after also organizing the event in 2011.

Last year, the 31st VABC was held in Ormoc City.

It was organized by the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry and hosted by the Ormoc City Chamber of Commerce and Industry. (AD)