DA: Bohol among areas affected by El Niño

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

Bohol is one of the 66 areas in the country that will experience dry conditions, dry spells and drought until the end of the year due to El Niño.

In its advisory issued on Thursday, the Department of Agriculture – Disaster Risk Reduction and Management

Section (DA-DRRMC) said a total of 28 areas in the country may experience dry conditions — three in Luzon, five

in the Visayas and 20 in Mindanao.

Meanwhile, a dry spell is looming in 36 areas — 32 in Luzon and four in the Visayas.

ADVERTISEMENT

It added that the provinces of Camarines Norte and Southern Leyte may experience drought.

“El Niño increases the likelihood of below-normal rainfall conditions, which could bring negative impacts (such

as dry spells and droughts) in some areas of the country,” it said.

“However, over the western part of the country, above-normal rainfall conditions during the Southwest monsoon

season (Habagat) may also be expected,” it added.

The areas in Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao that may experience dry spells are Abra, Batanes and Cagayan in

Luzon; Negros Occidental, Negros Oriental, Bohol, Cebu and Siquijor in the Visayas and Bukidnon, Camiguin,

Lanao del Norte, Misamis Occidental, Misamis Oriental, Davao de Oro, Davao del Sur, Davao Occidental, Davao

Oriental, South Cotabato, Cotabato, Sultan Kudarat, Basilan, Maguindanao, Lanao del Sur, Sulu and Tawi-Tawi in

Mindanao.

Places in Luzon and Visayas that may be potentially affected by dry spell include Metro Manila, Abra, Benguet,

Ifugao, Kalinga, Apayao, Mountain Province, Ilocos Sur, La Union, Pangasinan, Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino,

Bataan, Bulacan, Nueva Ecija, Pampanga, Tarlac, Zambales, Batangas, Laguna, Rizal, Quezon, Marinduque,

Occidental Mindoro, Oriental Mindoro, Romblon, Palawan, Spratly Islands, Camarines Sur and Catanduanes in

Luzon and Antique, Guimaras, Iloilo and Leyte in the Visayas.

It added that a potential dry spell may be seen in Agusan del Norte, Dinagat Islands, Surigao del Norte and

Surigao del Sur by the end of October.

ADVERTISEMENT

A dry spell is defined as three consecutive months of below-normal rainfall conditions (21-60 percent reduction

from average rainfall while a dry condition is defined as two consecutive months of below-normal rainfall

conditions (21-60 percent reduction from average rainfall)

ADVERTISEMENT

Drought is defined as three consecutive months of way below normal rainfall conditions (60 percent reduction from average rainfall).

The Department of Science and Technology-Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (DOST-PAGASA) raised its ENSO Alert and Warning System from El Niño Alert to El

Niño Advisory.

It said that El Niño is present in the tropical Pacific and will persist until the first quarter of 2024, showing signs

of strengthening in the coming months.