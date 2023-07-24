War against corruption among Aris’ top agenda

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

The campaign against graft and corruption is ordained as one of the top agenda of the year-old administration of Gov. Aris Aumentado, whose victory in last year’s election was anchored on a highly perceived corrupt administration of his predecessor.

In his first State-of-the-Province Address (SOPA) delivered in commemoration of the 169th Bohol Day, the governor beamed with pride claiming that there is no more “Mr. Ivan” under his administration who victimized quarry operators in the province during the administration of then Gov. Art Yap.

Proving his claim on the eradication of tong collection among quarry operators, he reported a P36.7 million collection in Sand and Gravel Quarry fees which shows a remarkable increase of 264% over the same period in the previous year.

A total of 52 violators were apprehended since Day 1 of his assumption while he assured that quarry permits have been facilitated and approved without delay.

This remarkable collection is on record to be the highest collection ever.

In line with this hike in revenues, Gov. Aumentado under his good governance thrust disbanded the shadowy procurement unit which was operating smoothly during the previous administration.

The investigation revealed there were two units of the procurement teams, one of which was just a ploy while the other was the one executing the actual operation in the bidding procedure and was personally manned by a trusted lieutenant acting upon the orders of the chief executive.

In his one-and-a-half hour SOPA, Gov. Aumentado said that he received last week the latest recommendation to file a criminal complaint against a former governor.

The Office of Governance, Accountability and Review (OGAR) which he created under Executive Order No. 2 when he assumed office recommended the filing of the complaint.

He told OGAR’s chief, former Cabinet Secretary Leoncio Evasco, Jr. to “proceed and carry on” the filing of the complaint against the former chief executive.

In line with the thrust of streamlining the operation of the Capitol, Gov. Aumentado likewise mentioned the serious administrative cases against two top provincial employees.

“If the evidence warrants,” the cases could lead to the dismissal of the accused Capitol officials.

He likewise reported that his administration has busted the operation of the trolls of the previous administration which continued to operate inside the Capitol.

Reports said that the identities of the members of the group will be divulged shortly after a formal complaint on cyber libel was filed with the Philippine National Police Cyber Libel Group.

Gov. Aumentado stressed during his SOPA that his administration is implementing serious changes and improvements enabling a shift to more strategic governance which was adopted as the foundation of the Executive-Legislative agenda until 2025.

About 80% of his first SOPA dealt with the 10-point reform agenda under his administration. (Read: separate story)