Sandugo trade expo surpasses sales target, rakes in P26 million sales

The annual Sandugo Trade Expo which sells locally made products raked in P26 million in sales in this year’s edition, surpassing the Department of Trade and Industry’s (DTI) initial target.

According to DTI trade specialist Anthony Regis, the expo’s cash-and-book orders generated P22 million in sales while transactions which were still under negotiation amounted to P4 million.

“Sumala pa sa among pag interview ug among pakigkukabildo sa mga exhibitors malipayon kaayo sila na niuli sa ilang mga isig ka probinsya tungod kay successful kaayo ang ilang pagpaninda gani ang uban nihanyo og pwede pa bang e-extend,” said Regis.

The five-day trade expo was held at the Island City Mall in Tagbilaran City from July 24 to July 28.

ADVERTISEMENT

Regis said the event was participated by 140 exhibitors from across Bohol and also from 25 provinces in Luzon, Visayas and Mindanao.

He noted that purchases at the expo were mostly made by Bohol resort owners and management teams who bought furniture and decorations for their facilities.

However, Regis noted that some of the estimated 60 buyers were from Cebu and Manila

“Malipayon ug mapasalamaton mi kaayo sa mga buyers nga nianha nato sa atong trade expo, gani duna tay mga 30 kapin ka buyers na atong na lista, pero naay uban na wala ma lista,” he said.

This was the first physical Sandugo trade fair conducted by the DTI since the annual event was suspended during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

Regis expressed optimism that sales in 2024 would surpass this year’s due to the Tigum Bolanon Tibuuk Kalibutan (TBTK) event which draws Boholanos living abroad to return to the province for a homecoming celebration.

ADVERTISEMENT

“So next year mas sayo-sayo mi mag prepare kay it’s a TBTK year so daghan og buyers mao daghan tang mga preparasyon na himuon,” he said. (A. Doydora)