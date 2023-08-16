Charges filed vs ASF violators in Bohol

NOTE: THIS PRESS RELEASE WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

The Provincial Government of Bohol (PGBh) formally filed the case today, August 11, 2023, against a barangay official and his spouse after they were found to have violated Provincial Ordinance No. 2022-11, which contains measures to prevent the introduction of the African Swine Fever (ASF) virus.

The said case was filed by Provincial Legal Officer Atty. Handel Lagunay and Provincial Veterinarian Dr. Stella Marie Lapiz, against Ma. Sol Balbin and Barangay Centro Captain Epifanio Balbin at the Municipal Circuit Trial Court in Tubigon.

According to the affidavit, it was on June 13, 2023, that Provincial Veterinary Quarantine Officer Dr. Maria Abisado contacted the Office of the Provincial Veterinarian (OPV) informing them that there were two (2) boxes on board the M/V Lite Ferry 23, which contained chorizo, pork blood, pork chops, and pork mascara that came from Mandaue City, Cebu, and delivered to the port in Tubigon.

Due to the said information, quarantine inspectors Arvin Boncales, Joel Quidlat, and Raul Balo immediately confiscated the boxes, which were confirmed to contain illegal products, violating Section 3.1 of Provincial Ordinance No. 2022-11.

After the confiscation of products, a Notice of Violation was immediately issued on the same day, but Barangay Captain Balbin hurriedly left the port area.

Governor Aumentado has consistently emphasized compliance with the ASF prevention ordinance since the start of his administration. He expressed disappointment at the involvement of barangay officials who possess knowledge of ASF risks. Governor Aumentado urged strong legal action to deter future violations.

Moreover, Atty. Lagunay affirmed to prosecute those who breach the ordinance, especially those involved in the illicit transportation of ASF-risky pork products from infected areas, which significantly heightens the threat of virus transmission thus, strict border control and monitoring, including disciplining law violators, is appropriate.

It can be noted that Bohol remained African Swine Fever (ASF)-free after marking a span of fifteen (15) days without reported cases in Purok 6, San Vicente, Pilar, and adjacent areas.

On the other hand, Executive Order No. 41 is still effective in the implementation of mitigating measures from the 100-meter to 7-km radius of the Index/Infected Premise (IP) through monitoring, disinfecting, and surveillance. This is also accompanied by Memorandum Order No. 2023-0074 for Bohol mayors urging them to strengthen vigilance against ASF entry, especially in the coastal areas, and mobilizing their respective ASF Inter-Agency Task Force.

Cooperation measures continue with the Office of the Provincial Veterinarian (OPV) chaired by Dr. Lapiz and Pilar Mayor Wilson Pajo with the help of the Department of Agriculture. They urged everyone to be vigilant for any ASF-related incident and adhere to the issued provincial ordinance. (PiMO/JJS)