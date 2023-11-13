Bohol joins World Travel Mart in London

NOTE: THIS STORY WAS FIRST PUBLISHED IN THE BOHOL CHRONICLE’S SUNDAY PRINT EDITION.

The representatives of Bohol joined the Philippine delegation to the World Travel Mart in London, England, according to Congresswoman Alexie B. Tutor. Her hubby, Candijay Vice-Mayor Christopher Tutor was among the delegates.

According to the lady solon, the travel expo wrapped up last Friday.

The Philippine delegation was led by Tourism Secretary Cristina Garcia-Frasco with other tourism officials, Tourism Promotions Board-Chief Operating Officer Margarita Nograles, Philippine Ambassador to the United Kingdom Teodoro Locsin Jr, DOT Undersecretary for Tourism Regulation Shalimar Tamano, and some 19 congressional delegations, DOT staff and tourism stakeholders.

The Amorita Resort and Bohol Beach Club, all located in Panglao town, were represented in the travel mart and 24 other exhibitors of the Philippines.

The World Travel Mart launched in London in 1980, recognizes key travel enterprises and travelers, said to be the biggest travel mart that holds such activity to promote tourism potentials and new come-ons and tourism products every year.

Bohol did not waste time participating in this activity not only to promote its tourism potential but also to make Bohol known as the only UNESCO designated Global Geopark in the country.

Congw. Tutor said that she pins high hopes that the tourist arrivals would help hike the number of visitors in the coming days and contribute to the job opportunities needed to spur the income of the workers.

Meanwhile, it was expected that the tourist arrivals, composed of foreign, domestic and overseas Filipino workers (OFW), will increase this year, but the data has yet to be updated.

The trend of tourist arrivals appeared to be escalating based on the data posted on the website of the Provincial Planning and Development Office.

Last year’s tourist arrivals posted a high percentage with 535,803, very much higher than 179,781 and 177,341 in 2021 and 2020, the Covid pandemic years.

The highest, so far, was 1,581,904 in 2019, contrary to a news report that it reached 2.5 million.

Data showed that some 1,496,129, 1,131,065 and 1,000,186 in 2018, 2017 and 2016, respectively.

There were arrivals of 602,252 in 2015; 455,155 in 2014 and 383,767 and 356,370 in 2013 and 2012 respectively. (rvo)