Tutor debunks split with Aumentado

Rep. Alexi Tutor categorically denied any political differences between her and Gov. Aris Aumentado.

The denial was issued after political quarters made moves to spark a conflict between the two administration leaders who both won by landslide victory during the last elections.

“Nothing has changed. We remain solid,” the congresswoman said when asked by the Chronicle yesterday on persistent reports of an impending split between their camp and of Gov. Aumentado.

“There is no reason for splitting up,” stressed Tutor who, together with her husband, Candijay Vice Mayor Christopher Tutor, hosted a lunch for the governor and Rep. Vanessa Aumentado at the Blue China Restaurant at Conrad Hotel last Thursday.

The Aumentados were invited upon the Tutors’ arrival from London where they attended the World Tourism confab.

The statement issued by Rep. Tutor ended speculations that she will support another gubernatorial bet in the 2025 polls.

The game plan allegedly was for her husband, Vice Mayor Tutor to run for vice governor to whoever gets anointed to run against Aumentado.

Vice Mayor Tutor when asked to comment on this political maneuver said “I don’t see any reason to split with Aris.”

The split Aris-Alexi game plan was reportedly hatched to ensure that former Tagbilaran Mayor Baba Yap would not run against Rep. Edgar Chatto in the first congressional district and instead bid for governor in the next elections.

It may be recalled that tarpaulins were seen all over the province a week before the Oct 30 Barangay and SK elections endorsing the former city mayor to run for governor.

Until these days, the “Asenso Pa More Bohol” battle cry was disseminated to project former Mayor Yap’s bid for governor in the 2025 polls

“Asenso Pa More” is the trademark slogan of the Yaps in Tagbilaran City.